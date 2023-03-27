IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans aim for second title, here's SWOT analysis of reigning champions

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans aim for their second title in the Indian Premier League 2023. The reigning IPL champions look even stronger this time around with the entry of some big players and a surge in the confidence of a few others. Even though the franchise will miss their hard-hitting middle-order batter David Miller in the first game, they have a few options up in their arsenal to field different XIs for various competitors.

Gujarat Titans squad:

Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk), Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmad

Who has come in for Gujarat?

The Giants squad has welcomed key players including Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, Josh Little, KS Bharat and Shivam Mavi.

Who has left the GT squad?

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, and Varun Aaron have left the GT squad.

Image Source : IPLT20.COMShubman Gill helped GT win the final

What worked for Gujarat in the year 2022?

The Titans were part of some absolute nail-biters in 2022. But almost every time, they were able to get over the line due to the explosive playing fashion of their middle order including Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Rashid Khan. Their opener Shubman Gill, captain Hardik Pandya and David Miller worked wonders with the bat. Mohammed Shami was the torch-bearer with the ball as he was their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

What is GT up to now?

With the inclusion of Williamson, Odean Smith and Josh Little, their overseas line-up is yet again strong. The incoming of KS Bharat and Shivam Mavi also boost their Indian core. Bharat can come to be a cover for Wriddhiman Saha if they want to play an Indian wicketkeeper.

Shubman Gill is in some serious form and Pandya has now been an internationally experienced captain.

What should GT be aware of?

Gujarat Titans lack another Indian batter with more International experience. Saha can play at three but he was a designated opener in the previous season. If Saha plays at the top, Williamson might have to come in at three (as they don't have a proper number 3). This would mean the four overseas players will be- Williamson, Miller, Rashid and either of a fast bowler (Odean, Alzarri and Little) or Matthew Wade. But this would not be a like-for-like back-up for the fourth overseas player.

The only other option could be to bring Saha at three with Wade opening and making Williamson sit out. The four overseas players in this situation can be- Wade, Miller, Rashid and either of a fast bowlers. However, that would be some brainstorming for the Titans coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya.

The Titans are surely a strong side and are looking for an even more improved team. Apart from a couple of questions, they are looking one of the favourite sides.

Latest Cricket News