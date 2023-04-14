IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in PBKS vs GT game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya fined 12 lakhs after PBKS vs GT game

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team's slow over-rate in Gujarat Titans' fourth match of IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings. Pandya led GT win their third match of the tournament in a game against Punjab Kings. The win came in the final over as Rahul Tewatia held his nerves to hit a winning four off Sam Curran to take his team home.

Meanwhile, IPL released a media advisory and informed about penalising Pandya for slow over-rate. "Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on 13th April 2023," IPL stated.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lahks," the body added.

Gujarat Titans registered a win over Punjab Kings in the 18th match of the IPL 2023 which went down the wire on Thursday. In the game played at Punjab's homeground IS Bindra Stadium, Gujarat won by six wickets. After winning toss Hardik Pandya-led GT opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, PBKS managed to score 153/8. In response, GT chased the target in 19.5 overs with 4 wickets in hand as Rahul Tewatia ended it off in style with a four.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was also fined the same amount for his team's slow-over rate in the previous match of the tournament against Chennai Super Kings. "Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement released by IPL noted.

