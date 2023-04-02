IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson ruled out of the tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kane Williamson

Gujarat Titans have confirmed that their batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament. He had sustained an injury while trying to catch the ball at the boundary during the IPL 2023 season opener against Chennai Super Kings. The franchise made the news official on its Twitter handle.

"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return," the tweet read.

