Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson ruled out of the tournament

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Kane Williamson ruled out of the tournament

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury in the season opener

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2023 10:36 IST
Kane Williamson, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP Kane Williamson

Gujarat Titans have confirmed that their batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the tournament. He had sustained an injury while trying to catch the ball at the boundary during the IPL 2023 season opener against Chennai Super Kings. The franchise made the news official on its Twitter handle.

"We regret to announce, Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2023, after sustaining an injury in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings. We wish our Titan a speedy recovery and hope for his early return," the tweet read.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News