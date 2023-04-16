IPL 2023: GT vs RR, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 23, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat face Rajasthan

IPL 2023: GT vs RR, Today Match Prediction - It's the rematch of the IPL 2022 final as Gujarat Titans face Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of IPL 2023. Two teams with a brilliant season last year are looking good this time too. While RR are the table toppers, GT are on third. Let's see how these two can fare against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Focus on Boult as RR look to get him back

Rajasthan Royals played their previous game against CSK without their premium fast bowler Trent Boult. The Kiwi bowler missed the game due to a niggle and all eyes would be on him for this game. Rajasthan have 3 wins in 4 games and would be looking for another one against Hardik Pandya's men.

Titans look to continue winning run

Gujarat Titans have also lost just one in four outings. They lost a nail-biter against KKR but made a comeback with a 6-wicket win over PBKS in the Friday game. Notably, Rashid Khan would be crucial for them as he has a good record against many of the RR batters.

Pitch and weather report

The average 1st innings total in a T20I match at this venue is 160. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The Narendra Modi Stadium offers a slow wicket at the beginning of the match. As the game progresses it becomes bowler-friendly over the course of time.

The temperature is expected to stay clear during the match. There is no rain predicted and the temprature is expected to hover around 26 degrees to 39 degrees.

Best batter of the match:

Sanju Samson can be a batter to watch out for. He enjoys playing against Mohammed Shami and has scored 54 runs against him in just 28 balls.

Best bowler of the match:

Rashid Khan is a bowler to watch out for. He has troubled the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

Match Winner Prediction: Gujarat Titans

Latest Cricket News