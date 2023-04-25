IPL 2023: GT vs MI, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 35, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are in the mid-table clutter at the moment and a win for MI will only complicate things further. Meanwhile, if the Titans manage to win this encounter, they will jump to the second place in the points table with 10 points. Rohit Sharma and his men have so far won and lost three matches each and are in desperate need of a win.

Mumbai lost to Punjab Kings in their previous game after conceding 214 runs bowling first. On the other hand, GT are coming into this encounter after defending a modest total of 135 runs. There are no injury concerns in both teams and have all the players available with them.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 35

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Pitch and Weather Report

Chasing teams have won all three matches so far in Ahmedabad this season. Scores of more than 170 have been gunned down twice while KKR chased down 204 runs thanks Rinku Singh's five sixes in the last over. A score around 180 should be par here and the norm of bowling first should continue.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have regained his form and a good surface in Ahmedabad will only help him increase his confidence. His 57-run knock off 26 balls against PBKS in the previous outing was brilliant and clearly, he will be key for MI in this encounter.

Best Bowler of the Match: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a champion bowler and is at the fourth position in the list of most wicket-takers this season. He has picked up 12 wickets so far and has been fairly economical as well. Hence, the leg-spinner from Afghanistan will hold key for the defending champions.

Who will win the Match: Mumbai Indians (MI)

