  IPL 2023: GT vs KKR, Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 13, Top Performers, pitch and weather report

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR Match Prediction: Both the teams are coming into this game with a win in their previous outing in IPL 2023.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023 10:43 IST
Sai Sudharsan, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP Sai Sudharsan

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th match of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Titans are yet to lose a game in two outings so far while KKR are coming into this game on the back of a stunning win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The momentum is with both teams at the moment and a riveting encounter is expected.

In terms of availability, Gujarat Titans are waiting for Dasun Shanaka to join who is expected to arrive on April 10 with the New Zealand tour concluding on April 8. On the other hand, yet another replacement player Jason Roy joined KKR recently and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance at the top of the order.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 13

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pitch and Weather Report

This is the second match of IPL 2023 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The first match was played between GT and CSK and the home side ended up chasing down 179 runs rather comfortably. Chasing seems to be the way to go at this venue.

The weather is set to be fair in this match as well with the summer setting in, in the country. With this being an afternoon game, the temperature will be at its peak. There is no chance of rain whatsoever.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life. He started the season with a 63-run knock but could score only 14 runs against Delhi Capitals. Even though GT's batting line-up is decent, a lot will depend on how Gill performs in this game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Rashid Khan

Tackling Rashid Khan has been the big issue for oppositions. He has picked up five wickets so far and will be keen on continuing in the same vein. Rashid's four overs are economical as well more often than not.

Who will win the Match: Gujarat Titans (GT)

