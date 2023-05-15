IPL 2023: Graeme Smith in love with Bhojpuri, heaps praise on JioCinema's content creation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Graeme Smith

IPL 2023: Former South African captain and cricket expert Graeme Smith has stated that he loves the word Bhojpuri and is mesmerised by the content creation of Jio Cinema in the ongoing Indian Premier League. JioCinema bagged the digital broadcast rights of IPL 2023.

Smith is an expert in JioCinema's Insiders feed and accompanies fellow cricket greats and IPL winners on the panel. He stated that JioCinema is creating content now that speaks directly to the fan as the regional languages help viewers to feel connected. He also said that he is in love with the word Bhojpuri. "I love the word Bhojpuri. I love it. I think I might use that often. I was actually chatting with Anil Kumble last night; I think it’s just the ability to connect with people on a level that feels like home," Smith said.

"It’s their language, so they can relate to it; it makes sense to them, and the same with Punjabi. You’re creating content now that speaks directly to the fan. They’re loving the cricket on the field, but the information they are receiving around it is something they can connect with," he added.

Smith also said that it is easy to score 20 runs in an over but not that easy to find all the features of the app. Probably easier for me to chase twenty; I’m still trying to get to terms with the JioCinema app and all the content. I’m trying to find languages that I can understand as well, but I think certainly on my phone when I play with the JioCinema app, it’s fantastic to have all those options available. And chasing twenty was a long time ago, so bring on the app!" he added.

Latest Cricket News