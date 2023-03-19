IPL 2023: From RCB to CSK, know how to book tickets online for your favourite team's match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL, TWITTER IPL to kick-start on March 31

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-start on the 31st of March with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings playing the first match. In the IPL 2023, 74 matches are scheduled to be played during a span of 52 days at 12 venues. Ahead of the marquee event, online bookings for the tickets at different values have started.

Here are all details booking details for tickets at different venues:

Which cities will host IPL 2023?

IPL will be hosted by Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mohali, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Dharamsala, and Guwahati.

How can the tickets for the first match at Narendra Modi Stadium be booked?

Tickets for the first game are available on Paytm Insider and the price varies from Rs 400 to Rs 800.

Where are the tickets available for other teams' matches at different venues?

Ahmedabad: Paytm Insider

Mohali: Paytm Insider

Dharamsala: Paytm Insider

Delhi: Paytm Insider

Hyderabad: Paytm Insider

Lucknow: Paytm Insider

Bengaluru: RCB's official website

Mumbai: Bookmyshow

Jaipur: Bookmyshow

Guwahati: Bookmyshow

Chennai: Yet to announce

Kolkata: Yet to announce

How can we watch the live streaming of IPL 2023 matches on TV and online?

The matches can be watched on TV on the Star Sports Network. However, when it comes to watching matches online, the digital rights are bagged by Viacom18 and viewers will be able to enjoy IPL on Jio Cinema, that too for free.

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

