IPL 2023: Former Australia player Brad Haddin joins Trevor Bayliss at Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brad Haddin

Highlights Both Haddin and Bayliss were a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings did not renew the contract of their assistant coach and bowling coach

Another important decision the management has to make is about captaincy

Brad Haddin has joined the Punjab Kings franchise as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023 edition of IPL.

Former Australia wicketkeeper batter Haddin represented Australia in 66 Tests, 126 ODIs, and 34 T20s. His name in the Punjab contingent was on the cards after they replaced Anil Kumble with Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Gavaskar gives unique take on how to include Pant and Karthik in Playing XI

Both Haddin and Bayliss were a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Haddin has been appointed as an assistant coach. The rest of the support staff will be appointed soon," an IPL source told PTI on Thursday.

Anil Kumble's replacement:

Bayliss replaced India veteran Anil Kumble, whose contract was not renewed after the team failed to make the playoffs in his three-year term.

Besides guiding England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019, Bayliss headed the support staff of Kolkata Knight Riders when they won IPL in 2012 and 2014.

Punjab Kings in IPL:

The Punjab Kings franchise did not renew the contract of assistant coach Jonty Rhodes and bowling coach Damien Wright.

Punjab, who have underperformed since IPL’s inception in 2008, finished sixth in the last four seasons. In the most recent IPL, they failed to string two wins in a row in the league stage, effectively leading to their early exit. Their only final appearance in IPL history came in 2014 when they lost to KKR.

Punjab Kings' captaincy:

Another important decision the management has to make is about captaincy. Mayank Agarwal had taken over from K L Rahul last season but he could not meet the expectations with the bat.

The owners and management have a lot of faith in Agarwal's abilities and he could get another year to lead the side. He and Arshdeep Singh were the only two players Punjab had retained ahead of the 2022 IPL.

Latest Cricket News