IPL 2023: First trade announced as MI acquires RCB's player Jason Behrendorff

The Indian Premier League has made the announcement of the first trade for the 2023 season. Mumbai Indians have acquired the Australian Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The left-armer was a part of MI back in 2018 and the 2019 seasons.

"Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming TATA IPL Season 2023. He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 TATA IPL Auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh," IPL said in a statement.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022. He has played 9 T20Is and has scalped 7 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/21, in his career.

Jason was bought by the Mumbai Indians in 2018 but was ruled out owing to a back injury. The team retained him for the 2019 edition of the league and he made his debut against CSK in the same year. In 2021, Jason was signed by the Chennai Super Kings. In 2022, Jason donned the RCB jersey and play bold.

IPL Mini-auction:

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi, said PTI citing BCCI sources.

What About Retention?

As per reports, teams can retain up to 15 players in the list this time, while they will have to leave the rest 10 out. The total purse for each team in the 2023 auction will be 95 crores.

The retention deadline is 15th November and the teams have to give the list of retained players before that.

Shikhar Dhawan was named as Mayank Agarwal's replacement:

Earlier, the announcement of Shikhar Dhawan to take over the captaincy of Punjab Kings from Mayank Agarwal in the 2023 edition of IPL was made.

While Agarwal was retained by the Kings, Dhawan was bought for Rs. 8.25 crore in the mega auction. In the 2022 season of IPL, Dhawan smashed 460 runs in 14 games with a strike rate of 122.66 and an average of 38.33.

The 36-year-old Dhawan has played 206 IPL matches and has scored 6244 runs with the highest score of 106. His average is 35.08 and has a strike rate of 126.35. The left-hander has smashed two centuries and 47 half-centuries in his IPL carrier.

