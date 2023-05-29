IPL 2023 Final: What happens if reserve day gets washed out due to rain? Know everything here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final reserve day at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Cricket fans witnessed disappointment as the rain washed out Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. Four-time champion Chennai Super Kings and the reigning champion Gujarat Titans clash in the final of the 16th edition after action-packed two months. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat topped the league stages again but lost to MS Dhoni-led CSK in Qualifier 1 fixture. But they made a sensational comeback with a dominant win over five-time champion Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

MS Dhoni guided CSK to the IPL final for the record 10th time and he himself is appearing in the 11th final clash. Fans are storming each and every venue this season as many believe that the former Indian skipper is playing in his last IPL tournament. Despite heavy rain, fans were in masses at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday to witness Dhoni's potential final game but nature had other fans.

However, the BCCI has a reserve day planned for the summit clash and now the match has been postponed to Monday, May 29 and the game will kick start at 7:30 PM IST. But what will happen if it rains on the reserve day as well? Let's find out.

Weather forecast in Ahmedabad on May 29

Fans were glad to learn that the game has been postponed to the next day as everyone connected to the game wishes for a full 40-over match to decide the IPL 2023 winner. But the weather forecast suggests that the rain is expected to play the spoilsport again on Monday. According to AccuWeather, there is a strong rain prediction from 12 pm to 7 pm in Ahmedabad but there will be no showers during the game time. So, the match is likely to be delayed again but there is a strong possibility of a full 40-over match on May 29.

What if reserve day also gets washed out?

But if the rain continues during game time, then there will be five overs a side game on reserve day. There will be a super-over to decide the winner if 5-over a side action is not possible due to rain. And if the rain denies the super-over as well, then the team that finished higher in the league stages will be declared the winner. No reserve day.

Gujarat Titans will be declared winners as they finished first in league stages with 20 points from 14 games while Chennai Super Kings had to settle in second position with 17 points.

Latest Cricket News