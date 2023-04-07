IPL 2023: DC suffer blow as key player likely to fly back home; Buttler's participation for RR under clouds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC foreign star likely to travel back

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals are set to suffer a major blow as key foreign star Mitchell Marsh will reportedly travel back home for his wedding. The Capitals have lost both of their matches and Marsh going back will be a big setback, considering his ability to hit the ball. They are already under pressure as they were outclassed by Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in their first two matches. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' player Jos Buttler's participation is also under threat.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Marsh will not be available for a week for his IPL franchise as he will travel home for his wedding. It also adds that RR are waiting on the medical staff's report on Jos Buttler's participation.

For the unversed, Buttler injured his finger while taking a catch to dismiss Shahrukh Khan earlier in the evening. He ran from the deep and had to put in a slide to complete the catch but injured his finger in the process. Eventually, Jos Buttler required multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand and hence, he came out to bat late in the innings. Moreover, he could score only 19 runs off 11 balls before getting out to Nathan Ellis. Speaking about the same, Sanju Samson said, "Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch."

Mitchell Marsh has bowled only a bit in this season and has not contributed much with the bat either. He was bowled on first ball in the opening game against LSG and registered a mere 4-run knock in the second game against GT. The two losses have sent the Capitals at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have won one game out of two. They won the first game against SRH before going down to PBKS in the second match.

Delhi Capitals squad:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Latest Cricket News