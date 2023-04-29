IPL 2023: DC vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 39, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi face Hyderabad

IPL 2023: DC vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be up against each other for the second consecutive time in the season as they play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both Delhi and Hyderabad are currently at the wrong end of the points table with the former languishing at the bottom and the latter only a place up at 9th. Let's see how these two can fare against each other in the 39th match of IPL 2023.

Delhi and Hyderabad batters struggling for runs

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to score consistently. The two are at the bottom of the list of most runs scored by a team in IPL 2023. In 7 games, Delhi has made just 982 runs, while Hyderabad have scored 1027 runs in 7 outings.

To add on, only one batter from both teams features in the top 15 run-scorers list of the season. Warner is the only man with 306 runs and is on 5th.

Pitch and Weather

The surface of the Arun Jaitley Stadium has assistance for both batters and bowlers. The bowlers get help in the start and the surface has a bit of spin as the game progresses.

The weather in Delhi is pleasant and a bit cloudy. According to AccuWeather, there is a 63% probability of rain during the evening. There is also 92% cloud cover expected during game time.

Best batter Prediction: David Warner is the only batter in the top 15 of the leading run scorers this season. But he would look to improve his strike rate. Warner enjoys batting in Delhi and can be a player to watch out for.

Best bowler Prediction: Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be a bowler to watch out for. He has a wood over Warner as he has bowled very economically against the DC captain. He also has a decent record against Manish Pandey, getting his wicket 4 times.

Probable XI: David Warner (C), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Match Winner Prediction: Delhi Capitals

