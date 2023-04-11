IPL 2023: DC vs MI, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 16, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi face Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2023: DC vs MI, Today Match Prediction- Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians face David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Delhi and Mumbai are winless until now and will look for an improved show when they meet on the evening of 11th April. Let's see how they can fare against each other.

Delhi's soul searching after poor show

Delhi Capitals have lost all three of their matches so far and their coach Ricky Ponting is not able to find the reason for their poor show until now. The coach called for soul-searching after their previous loss against Rajasthan Royals.

It looks like Delhi have a problem too many. Their batting is not firing that much, their pace looks pale and their spin has also not shown much of a spark. DC have suffered big defeats in the first three encounters (by 50 runs against LSG, by 6 wickets against GT, and by 57 runs against RR). If they have to get on board, DC will have to produce an improved overall show.

Mumbai's own issues

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are not going well too. They are known to start slow but they are lacking experience in bowling and their batting is not looked eye-pleasing either. The form of Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav is troubling MI with the bat, while they lack penetration in the bowling department.

Mumbai have taken only 5 wickets in the first two matches. Their top four, including Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Cameron Green are under-firing. The top four of MI have scored only 97 runs in the first two games.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium favours the teams batting second. Out of 78 IPL matches played at the venue, 43 have been won by teams batting second and 35 by teams batting first. Since 2019, the venue has hosted 31 T20s, and 23 times the chasing team has won, while the batting first have 6 wins.

The weather in Delhi is expected to stay hazy and warm with no rain predicted. The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees and we shall get a full game.

Best batter of the match: David Warner

David Warner is DC's leading run-scorer this season. He has not struck at a healthy strike rate but would want to play aggressively.

Best bowler of the match: Axar Patel

Axar Patel has had a good time against Rohit Sharma as he has got his wicket two times and given only 41 runs in 49 balls. Patel can be crucial in the middle overs.

Match winner Prediction: Delhi Capitals

