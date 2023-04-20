IPL 2023: DC call up Priyam Garg and Abhimanyu Easwaran for trials amidst winless season so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals have lost all 5 matches so far in IPL 2023

In a strange move, Delhi Capitals have called unsold duo Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyam Garg for trials. The form of the Indian batters has been poor this season for the Capitals even as they have lost all five matches of the season so far. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull and Lalit Yadav haven't performed to the expectations and that has led to the franchise to even look at the players who are more known for their heroics in red-ball cricket.

By no stretch of imagination, Easwaran is considered a T20 cricketer who has a strike rate of 121 that is low for an opening batter in the format. He has played only 27 T20 matches in his 10-year career. Even Priyam Garg sits in the sme category even though he at least boasts of IPL experience of two seasons behind him. But his strike rate of 115 along with the average of 17 over 44 T20 games isn't a great stat at all.

Interestingly, these call-ups seem strange as well from DC as there has been no major injury that has been reported in the camp. While Khaleel Ahmed is injured but the management is confident that he will get fit in time, Kamlesh Nagarkoti is reported to have sustained a back injury. But he is majorly a fast bowler and to call up two batters for trials does indicate a sorry state of affairs in the batting department for DC.

"The maximum squad strength is 25 and DC has maximum squad strength. Now whether they would replace someone isn't known. As of now, both are on trial," an IPL source tracking DC's developments told PTI. DC are next slated to play against Kolkata Knight Riders in front of their home ground at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 20.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News