IPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka replaces Kane Williamson in GT squad

Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lanka's limited-overs skipper Dasun Shanaka as Kane Williamson's replacement. The Kiwi batter got injured during the opening game of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings and subsequently got ruled out of the entire season.

Shanaka had gone unsold in the IPL auction last year but now has finally been given a chance to showcase his skills in the cash-rich league. He is more known for his finishing skills and also rolls his arms regularly for Sri Lanka. It remains to be seen if he gets a chance in the playing XI for GT now. Dasun Shanaka has been signed for his base price for INR 50 lakh.

Dasun Shanaka was one of the best batters for Sri Lanka in the T20I series when they toured India earlier this year. He scored 124 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 187. He also shined in the ODI series that followed smashing 121 runs in three outings. He will be hoping to make his mark in his maiden IPL season in case he gets an opportunity.

As for Kane Williamson, he will be feeling gutted after getting ruled out of the tournament so early. He couldn't even bat in the game against CSK and will now be in race against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup in India. "Thank you to @gujarat_titans and the many amazing people who have given their support over the last couple of days. On my way home to begin the road to recovery. Thank you for all of the kind messages," Kane Williamson had posted on his Instagram account while leaving the GT squad.

