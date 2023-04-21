IPL 2023: CSK vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 29, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chennai take on Hyderabad at Chepauk

IPL 2023: CSK vs SRH, Today Match Prediction - MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings return to happy hunting home Chepauk as they face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of IPL 2023. After beating RCB by 8 runs in a thrilling encounter away from home, CSK would be banking on another win. Meanwhile, SRH are coming off a defeat in their last contest against Mumbai Indians at home. Let's see how these two can fare against each other when they play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Will CSK go with 4 spin options or 3?

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally assisted spinners. Even in the last two matches played here in the ongoing IPL, spinners have found themselves better than the pacers.

Considering this, CSK might bring in an extra spinner to their already strong bowling contingent. Mitchell Santner has recovered from illness and can feature alongside Moeen, Jadeja, and Theekshana. But their three spinners have done good work for them till now.

SRH likely to bring Adil Rashid in

The conditions might tempt SRH to bring in their overseas star spinner Adil Rashid. They have Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande in the playing XI but the former has not yet left a big impact with the ball. They also have Akeal Hosein but Rashid holds an advantage over him as he is a more recognised spinner.

SRH have never defeated CSK at their home and would like to overturn this. They have played 3 games against CSK at Chepauk and have a blank in their victory column. Also, CSK have a great record at their home. They hold the record of most wins at a home venue by any team in IPL. They have 62 wins at Chepauk.

Pitch and Weather conditions

As noted above, the surface has enough for the spinners. Meanwhile, it also assists the batters. The first innings average score at the venue is 170 and the surface slows down as the game progresses. Spinners have taken 16 wickets here and the speedsters have 11 to their name. Spinner have an economy of 8.13, while the pacers bowl at 10.66, which indicates that the speedsters can have a tough time.

Best batter:

Ruturaj Gaikwad can be a batter to watch out for. He has fared well against spinners in his IPL career and has a decent record against SRH too. The CSK opener has made 515 in 27 innings at an average of 57.22 and a strike rate of 136.96

Best bowler:

Ravindra Jadeja can be the best bowler of the match. SRH have a batting line-up loaded with right-handers and Jadeja's left-arm orthodox can reap fruits against them. He has taken 108 wickets of the right-handers out of his 138 scalps in IPL.

Match winner Prediction - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

