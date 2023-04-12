IPL 2023: CSK vs RR, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 17, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jos Buttler

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The game is set to be played at the Chepauk and CSK will feel more confident having won the previous game played here. But the team has a few injury issues with Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes unlikely to take the field. However, Moeen Ali who missed the MI clash is fit and available for the selection. He won the Player of the Match award last time CSK played at the venue earlier in the season.

As for Rajasthan Royals, they are coming into this game having won the encounter against Delhi Capitals by 57 runs. The team is looking extremely strong at the moment but they will have to go past a strong CSK outfit who are tough to get away with in their own den. Moreover, the Royals do not have any injury issues within the squad and that keeps them in good stead.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 17

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jerel, Jason Holder, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Chepauk historically assists spin bowling and that brings CSK into the game more often than not. However, the CSK vs LSG encounter witnessed 218 runs being almost chased down. It remains to be seen if proper surface is dished out for the batters.

There is a very slight chance of rain during the match in Chennai in the evening. However, that shouldn't hamper the proceedings much. The temperature is expected to be around 30-33 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in top form for CSK this season. He has so far scored 189 runs in three matches and is in the race to win the Orange Cap as well. Aso, a lot depends on how he bats as well in terms of start for the four-time champions. Hence, even against the Royals, Gaikwad's performance will be crucial to decide CSK's fortunes.

Best Bowler of the Match: Ravi Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin might not have done much so far in IPL 2023. But when he returns to his home ground in Chennai today, he will be crucial for the Royals. He has picked up four wickets so far in three matches and if a turner is dished out at the Chepauk, then the off-spinner will become even more dangerous.

Who will win the Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

