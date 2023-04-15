IPL 2023: RCB vs DC, Today Match Prediction- Who will win Match 20, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Cinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Both teams are struggling big time this season with RCB winning only one out of three matches while the David Warner-led side are yet to register a win in four matches. RCB started the season with a bang beating Mumbai Indians but have since lost two matches and are at the eighth position currently in the points table.

On the other hand, DC have found themselves reeling and are rooted to the bottom of the points table with four consecutive losses. Their skipper David Warner has scored three fifties in four matches but his sub-par strike-rate has been a topic of discussion. However, ahead of the clash, they have been boosted with the availability of Mitchell Marsh who has joined the squad after his marriage. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga is available to play and is likely to slot in right away in the playing XI.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 20

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey/Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw (C), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has returned to its best with high scores even being chased down. LSG chased 213 runs in the previous encounter and yet another such game will be on offer at the venue.

The weather in Bangalore is clear and there is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 26-30 Degrees Celsius.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in top form in this IPL season. He has so far smacked 164 runs in three innings with two fifties to his name opening the innings. His opening partnership with Faf du Plessis has so far been exceptional and the team will be hoping for him to continue in the same vein.

Best Bowler of the Match: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga will be playing his first match of the season. He is coming off a decent tour of New Zealand and will be looking to make an immediate impact for the franchise. DC batters have struggled against the spinners, especially leg-spinners so far, and there will be no better time for RCB to introduce their best one.

Who will win the Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Latest Cricket News