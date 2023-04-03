CSK vs LSG, Match Prediction - Who will win in Chennai vs Lucknow game; top performers & pitch report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dhoni's CSK face Rahul's LSG

IPL 2023: CSK vs LSG, Match Prediction - After being away for four years, Chennai Super Kings are coming back to their home at Chepauk. MS Dhoni's murals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium shout out how long the fans waited for their superstar to come back. Four-time winners CSK face KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the 6th match of IPL 2023.

The Super Kings are coming off a defeat in their tournament opener against Gujarat Titans, while the Super Giants won their first game against Delhi Capitals.

What do Super Kings need to work on?

CSK were outclassed in their first game as GT chased down the target of 179. While Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a sublime 92, no other batter showed enough firepower to take the team around 200. Dhoni himself admitted that they could have got a few more runs with the bat. Meanwhile, CSK faced issues with death over bowling as well and they would look to improve in the game against LSG.

What Super Giants could do more?

The Super Giants had a near-perfect game on a challenging pitch as Kyle Mayers smoked the DC bowlers. He hit 73 in 38 balls and was backed by a strong finish by the middle order. In the bowling department, Mark Wood breathed fire with Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan chipping in between. Unadkat leaked a bit more than the team would have liked.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 6

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable XI of CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki

Probable XI of LSG:

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Pitch report

The pitch at the Chepauk is generally good for spinners as there is a good turn for them. Spinners have an economy of 6.9, while the pacers bowl at 8 at the venue. Chasing is not easy at the venue as out of 67 IPL games played at the venue, 41 have been won by teams batting first.

Best batter of the match: Devon Conway

Devon Conway can be a batter to watch out for. He has a brilliant average against spinners and can be a threat to LSG.

Best bowler of the match: Ravi Bishnoi

The Leggie has troubled big players and is an exciting talent to watch out for. Bishnoi shall enjoy his time on spin-friendly tracks.

Who will win the Match: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

