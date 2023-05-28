IPL 2023: CSK vs GT, Today Match Prediction - Who will win IPL final, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Master Dhoni and Protege Hardik

IPL 2023: CSK vs GT, Today Match Prediction - The mentor MS Dhoni faces Protege Hardik Pandya in his 11th IPL final. It's now down to that trophy for which 10 teams and hundreds of players were fighting for almost 2 months. One of the most decorated sides Chennai Super Kings face rising and defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Let's see what contest we have at our hands.

Titans look for their era but Super Kings stand in their way

It might not be an understatement to say that Gujarat Titans are one of the quickest teams to rise since their inception in the Indian cash-rich league. They are defending champs and have dominated the entire two seasons with their super cool-looking approach. Now Titans look to belt their second straight title but the old heroes Super Kings, who are an idol of calmness, stand in their way.

Will Dhoni get his hands on it in potentially his last dance?

The Legendary cricketer and the fans most loved personality MS Dhoni is now one win away from getting his hands back to the trophy that has been his good friend. The Chennai icon is possibly playing his final match in the tournament and CSK would be boosted to win it for their master one more time. If CSK win, it would be their fifth title and they will be equal to Mumbai Indians with the most trophies in the Indian league.

What about stats?

The stats are sort of mixed in favour of Gujarat and Chennai. Hardik Pandya has played five IPL finals until now and has never ever been on the losing side - Four finals for MI and one for GT. Meanwhile, Dhoni has featured in 11 IPL finals - 10 for CSK and one for Rising Pune Supergiants. The CSK skipper has won four of them. For CSK fans, there is an interesting stat too. Since IPL 2018, teams that have won the first Qualifier have gone on to win the title as well and CSK are the winners of GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 in 2023.

Head to head

Mohammed Shami will be crucial against the CSK openers. He has got Devon Coneay out three times in 12 balls. Shami has not got Ruturaj Gaikwad but has been able to keep him quiet - 46 runs in 66 balls.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has not had success against Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu. Gaikwad has hit 84 runs in 57 balls and has fallen only twice in six attempts. Whereas Rayudu has hit 91 runs in 73 balls and has got him out only once in 8 times.

Deepak Chahar can be an asset in front of a deadly Shubman Gill. Chahar has got him out thrice in 47 balls and has given 62 runs.

Pitch and weather

The surface is expected to be a batter-friendly one. The average first innings score here is 193 this season in 8 games. Batting first teams have an upper hand with five wins and three losses.

The weather is expected to be cloudy and a shower of rain can also come. There are 25% chances of rain in the afternoon and that go up to 65% in the evening.

Best batter Prediction: Ruturaj Gaikwad can be a batter to watch out for. He is CSK's second-highest run-getter this season and likes the ball coming onto the bat. Gaikwad has hit a fifty whenever CSK and GT have met four times. He smoked 92 runs in the tournament opener vs the Titans.

Best bowler Prediction: Mohammed Shami can be a bowler to watch out for. Shami has been able to have an upper hand over the Chennai openers. He is the leading wicket-taker in the season with 28 scalps. Also, Shami has been very successful in Ahmedabad with 17 wickets in 8 outings.

Match winner Prediction: Chennai Super Kings

