IPL 2023: Ambati Rayudu pens heartfelt note, announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu has penned a heartfelt note after he helped CSK win their 5th IPL title with a win over Gujarat Titans. Rayudu had already stated that the final of IPL 2023 will be his last match in IPL and he will depart from the league. He has shared an emotional note and announced retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

“It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn’t imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades,” Rayudu posted on his social media.

Rayudu has represented India since his junior days and went on to play 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is for the national team. He has featured in 2014 IPL matches too. “I consider it my greatest honor to have represented my country from the Under-15 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013 – it is a memory I will cherish forever,” Rayudu added.

The right-handed batter was also part of the Mumbai Indians setup earlier and won the IPL 2013 with them. “Being a part of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever. It has also been a great privilege to play with captain MS Dhoni both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which I will always cherish,” Rayudu further stated. He also thanked both Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with BCCI, Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association and Baroda Cricket Association.

Before the final match scheduled to start on Sunday, Rayudu had confirmed that he will hang his boots from IPL. "2 great teams MI and Csk, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals,5 trophies. Hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey. I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl," the star CSK player tweeted. "I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No U-turn," he added.

