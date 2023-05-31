CSK skipper MS Dhoni to take medical advice for his knee injury, will decide treatment for it

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY MS Dhoni

After the completion of the Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is set to seek medical advice for his injured knee. CSK skipper Dhoni led his team to a record-levelling fifth IPL title as they defeated Gujarat Titans in a thrilling night in Ahmedabad. Dhoni was seen having issues with his knee, especially while running but he did not miss out on any game for the five-time champions.

Meanwhile, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan informed on Wednesday that Dhoni will be seeking medical advice for his knee and will then see what treatment is advised. "Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," Viswanathan said as quoted by PTI.

Will Dhoni opt out of the next IPL?

The CEO was also asked whether Dhoni will decide not to play the next season and leave the purse for the next auction. To this Viswanathan said, "Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven't reached that stage. It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts."

During the IPL 2023, Dhoni was seen limping while running. He used to come out to bat at No.8. After beating Delhi Capitals in a May 10 game in Chennai, Dhoni had also opened up about his fitness. He highlighted that he is happy finishing the innings for his team but does not want to run much. "This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working. This is what I need to do, happy to contribute. That is how I am practising as well," MS Dhoni said during post-match presentations.

N Srinivasan also talked with MS Dhoni after the winning night in Ahmedabad. He praised Dhoni for the IPL title win and said that only he can do a miracle. Viswanathan also stated that Srinivasan was happy with the win but CSK did not do any big celebrations. "He is very happy but there were no celebrations. The players dispersed to their respective destinations from Ahmedabad only. Also if you have seen CSK, we are never big on celebrations," the veteran official said.

