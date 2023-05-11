Thursday, May 11, 2023
     
IPL 2023 Clocks a Record-Breaking 1300 Crore + Video Views digitally in first five weeks

On April 12th, they clocked a 2.23 Cr. peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2023 12:13 IST
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni

JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of IPL 2023, continues to set global benchmarks in the world of digital sports viewing as it clocked over 1300 Cr. video views in the first five weeks. Viewers were glued to JioCinema’s fan-centric presentation as the average time spent per viewer per match touched 60 minutes. IPL 2023 on Connected TV reached twice the number of viewers than that on HD TV.

“JioCinema continues to grow from strength to strength every week and it is based on clear evidence of consumer’s outright preference of catching the TATA IPL on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “The combination of outstanding cricket action and our robust platform proved the stellar opening weekend was just the beginning of bigger things to come. I would like to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for showing faith in our journey as we continue to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”

JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of TATA IPL twice in a span of five days. On April 12th, they clocked a 2.23 Cr. peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, JioCinema broke the record again with a concurrency of 2.4 Cr. 

After the unprecedented response to date, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in exciting, action-packed and exclusive content including highlights, top player interviews including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams. 

The number of advertisers on JioCinema who have signed up is also a new record as is the revenue booked, both significantly higher than last year on digital. The list of brands joining the digital bandwagon is expected to grow further. 

JioCinema has 26 top brands partnering for their digital streaming of TATA IPL 2023, including (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.

