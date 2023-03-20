IPL 2023: Chris Gayle makes stunning remarks for RCB, says many players felt left out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore for a considerable period, and he, along with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were the central figures of the team. Well, this is no surprise if you think from a fan's standpoint, but if only these three were the major attractions within the franchise too, that wouldn't be so great.

Chris Gayle, in a conversation on Jio Cinema ahead of IPL 2023, spilled the beans on why he thinks that RCB never won a title. "Sometimes being the main man of the franchise, I was always in my zone. What I understand about the RCB point of view is that many players felt left out. A lot of players did not feel like they were a part of the franchise," said Gayle.

"It was like only three players getting all the attention - myself, Virat and AB. A lot of players, pretty much mentally, they were nowhere within the team. So that's always going to be a challenge to win a title," he added.

Chris Gayle was part of the franchise from 2011 to 2017. RCB will take the field in 2023 under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. They finished 4th in the last season.

IPL 2023: RCB's Schedule

April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Will Jacks, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Rajat Patidar

