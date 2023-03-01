IPL 2023: Boost for Mumbai Indians as key player set to feature in entire tournament

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mumbai Indians receive major boost ahead of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League 2023 is nearly a month away now as the fans will get geared up for the mega action of the Indian tournament. The players of the teams are currently on national duties and will join their franchises after completing them. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians camp has received a boost as a star bowler is all set to feature in the complete season of the IPL 2023.

Recently, news broke that Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the entire IPL 2023 season after being given the option of surgery on his injured back. Meanwhile, the Mumbai franchise now receives a boost as star pacer Jofra Archer will reportedly be available to take part in the entire season of the IPL 2023.

Officials of Archer's country board- ECB and IPL have confirmed to Cricbuzz that the star speedster is certain to feature in the complete season of IPL 2023. His workload will be managed by ECB and Mumbai Indians. "He should be able to play the full IPL and as always his franchisee and the board ECB will manage his workload," an ECB source said as quoted by Cricbuzz. An IPL source also said that is available and is playing for England in an ODI against Bangladesh. "Jofra is very much available to play, did you not see him in action in the Dhaka ODI," an IPL source said.

