IPL 2023: Big trouble for franchises, new changes likely to be made to 'IMPACT PLAYER RULE'

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League is a complete blockbuster as far as the game of cricket is concerned. The next season will be played in 2023 and the preparations for it are in full swing. The player's auction is all set to take place in Kochi on December 23, 2022, and all the 10 franchises will have their plans ready and sorted before the big auction day arrives. As of now all of them have made their list of released and retained players public.

A total of 991 players are set to go under the hammer which will decide their fate for the next edition. As far as the IPL is concerned, it always has been the face of innovation and contributes something more to the game everytime. Apart from the 'Strategic Time Out' rule, the IPL this time around will have a new rule in place the 'Impact Player' rule. It was tried and tested in the recently concluded domestic tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy and it is now all set to enter the IPL arena. This new rule will allow the teams to name a substitute during an ongoing match. Teams can name four substitutes and can bring in one during the live match by replacing someone from the starting eleven.

The BCCI in a note issued on December 1, 2022, said:

From IPL 2023, a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to the IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations about the same will be issued shortly.

The likely changes to the Impact Player rule:

As per recent developments reported, all the franchises have been informed by the BCCI that an overseas player can't replace any Indian player and can't be substituted as a tactical replacement. This rule will prevent franchises from fielding four overseas players at any given point in time. This rule will ensure that 7 Indian players participate even if there is a tactical substitution made.

As of now, the BCCI is yet to officially confirm this rule, but teams will certainly take advantage of this rule and try to outplay their opposition in a crunch situation.

