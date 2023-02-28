IPL 2023: Ben Stokes drops major update on his fitness and participation for CSK ahead of Indian tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes provides update on fitness

IPL 2023: England's Test captain Ben Stokes dropped a major update on his fitness and his participation for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Stokes' England was part of a historic Test match against New Zealand in Wellington as the Kiwis found a win by the barest of margins. But the England captain is struggling with his knee issue and has provided a major update on his fitness.

Stokes was suffering from a knee problem during the second Test at Basin Reserve. His bowling in the second innings was curtailed to only two overs and was seen visibly in pain during his batting in the chase. Speaking after the match, Stokes said that his knee is feeling better than worse. There is a crucial Ashes series coming in the months of June but Stokes has given an update on his participation for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 16.

Stokes to play in IPL

After the match, the English captain stated that he will be playing the IPL and would look to have regular conversations with CSK coach Fleming regarding his body. "I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with Fleming and he’s fully aware of my body situation. It’s a week-by-week case at the moment." Stokes said.

More to follow...

