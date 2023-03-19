Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
IPL 2023: BCCI sticks to isolation policy; won't allow COVID-19 positive players to play

IPL is set to start from March 31 and will open with a blockbuster clash between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

March 19, 2023
Unlike other leagues in the world, where players have been allowed to participate in matches despite testing positive for COVID-19, BCCI is taking no risks and is sticking to its isolation policy, where players will have to quarantine for at least a week before rejoining their respective franchises, a report in ESPNcricinfo states.

"While there has been a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in India we still have to be careful of the emerging strains which are becoming a concern at regular intervals. Positive cases must be isolated for maximum seven days. Positive cases will not be allowed to participate in any match or any form of activity/event during the period of isolation," the IPL's medical guidelines, which were distributed to franchises, and accessed by ESPNcricinfo states.

The guidelines further state that two negative TR-PCR tests, 24-hours-apart is what it will take for the players to join back. The tests will only be conducted from day 4 onwards and that too if the player is asymptomatic and without any medication for a period of 24 hours. If the player tests positive even after the first seven days, the period of two negative RT-PCR tests will be reduced to 12 hours. 

In a first, Tahila McGrath became the first player during the Commonwealth games T20 final to play a game of cricket despite being COVID-19 positive. Many leagues in the world have followed and there have been no strict norms regarding COVID, but since there is a lot at stake in IPL in terms of finances, BCCI's decision to not loosen up makes sense.

The league is set to start from March 31 and will open with a blockbuster clash between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

