IPL 2023 Auction, Live Streaming Details: Where and where to watch mini auction on TV, online

The mini auction for IPL 2023 is set to take place on Friday at Kochi. Discussions about the auction, players participating from India as well as the overseas players have already started. And fans are eagerly waiting for the bidding process to take place. There is a total number of 405 players who will be auctioned. Interestingly, all 10 teams currently have only a maximum of 87 spots vacant including 30 overseas players.The media rights for IPL for a period of the next five years until 2027 were sold for a record $6.02 bn earlier this year.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the IPL mini-auction:

Where will the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 be held?

The mini auction of Indian Premier League 2023 will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi.

When is the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 scheduled?

The mini auction of Indian Premier League 2023 is scheduled for the 23rd of December 2023, Friday.

At what time will mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 begin?

The mini auction of Indian Premier League 2023 will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on TV?

The mini auction of Indian Premier League 2023 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the mini auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 online?

The live streaming of the mini auction of Indian Premier League 2023 will be available on the Jio Cinema App and website.

