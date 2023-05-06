IPL 2023: 43% decline in advertisers on TV for first 38 games as several big players remain absent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TV advertisers drop in numbers in IPL 2023

IPL 2023: The Indian Premier League 2023 is in full swing as all ten teams are having a go at each other in the 16th edition of the tournament. While there is a heated battle going on the field between the teams, there has been a setback in the number of advertisers on TV in the cash-rich league. According to the latest BARC data, there is a 43% decline in advertisers on TV in the first 38 matches.

The report states that in the first 38 games of the tournament, there have been 48 advertisers on Television so far, as compared to 81 last year during the same period. Notably, there have been several biggies missing the list of advertisers. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hero, Amazon, Google, Jaquar & Company, and Policybazaar among others are absent from advertising on TV this year.

This is also reflected in the number of brands and categories getting declines to sell themselves on the medium. According to the report, there have been only 40 categories on TV this year, a 33% decrease in comparison to 60 categories in 2022. In terms of brands, 147 of them were present in the 2022 edition of IPL. However, the 2023 edition features only 93 of them, a 36% fall. Brands like BigBasket, CRED, VISA card, and PayTm among others are absent this year. Recently there was a 40% decline in TV advertisers and a 70% drop in Digital advertisers during the opening game of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The IPL 2023 has entered its second half with 48 matches completed as of 5th May. The contest is heating up as all 10 teams still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Talking about the points table, Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are placed on first with 14 points from 10 games. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians sit at 6th with 5 wins in 9 games and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings are 3rd with 5 victories and a no result in 19 outings. Delhi Capitals occupy the bottom spot with 3 wins in 9 matches.

