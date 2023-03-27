IPL 2023: 3 Players who can replace David Miller in Gujarat Titans playing XI against CSK

Follow us on Image Source : IPL David Miller is set to miss GT's first match against CSK

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will begin their campaign in IPL 2023 on the first day itself with the game against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings. It is a much-awaited season of the cash-rich league with many superstars of world cricket taking part. However, player availability has become an issue at least in the first match of the season for the Titans. Their T20 veteran David Miller is set to miss the first game for the Gujarat Titans as he will be involved in the ODI series against the Netherlands at the same time. The two matches are set to be played on March 31 and April 2. Miller is expected to be available in IPL from April 3.

But the Titans will have to find his replacement in the playing XI for the first match and their team combination will entirely change in that case. Hence, here we look at three players who can replace David Miller in the Titans' playing XI:

1. Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson wasn't a part of the Gujarat Titans last season and for now, he comes straight into the XI for David Miller. However, the Kiwi cricketer will play a different role to what Miller plays. Williamson can then slot in at three while Matthew Wade might bat at five as a finisher. This will sort the batting order, at least for the first game, for the Titans.

2. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is a player who likes to accumulate to runs by finding gaps. If Gujarat opt for him to pick in the playing XI to replace Miller, then they will also have an option to pick an overseas cricketer as an impact player. The team has a player like Odean Smith who can come in as Impact player and turn the game on its head with both bat and ball.

3. Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar batted in the middle or lower-middle order in most of the matches he played for Gujarat Titans last season. He also tonked the ball in some of the games and provides an interesting option for the franchise in terms of a finisher. Moreover, he can also be replaced later for an impact player in case, GT go in with three overseas players at the start of the match.

