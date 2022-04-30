Saturday, April 30, 2022
     
IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh takes a funny dig at Shubman Gill's dismissal against SRH

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2022 16:33 IST
Both Gill and Yuvraj share a good bond outside the cricket field.
Both Gill and Yuvraj share a good bond outside the cricket field. 

Shubman Gill has been going through a lean patch in the ongoing season of the IPL. Apart from the two innings where he scored 96 against DC and 84 against Punjab Kings, he has had a pretty ordinary season 
 
Gill got out to Umran Malik in their last encounter vs SRH. GT were down and out until the duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia turned the match around with their brilliant strokeplay. 
 
GT have been involved in many last over finishes this season, so Shubman Gill took to Instagram to post the following.
 
 
Replying to Gill's Instagram post, Yuvraj took a funny dig at the way Shubman got out to Umran Malik. 
 
Yuvraj's reply to Gill's Instagram post. - India Tv

Yuvraj's reply to Gill's Instagram post.

 
Both of them share a good bond outside the cricket field. As far as GT are concerned, they are taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. 
