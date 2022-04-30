IPL 2022: Yuvraj Singh takes a funny dig at Shubman Gill's dismissal against SRH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Both Gill and Yuvraj share a good bond outside the cricket field.

Shubman Gill has been going through a lean patch in the ongoing season of the IPL . Apart from the two innings where he scored 96 against DC and 84 against Punjab Kings, he has had a pretty ordinary season

Gill got out to Umran Malik in their last encounter vs SRH. GT were down and out until the duo of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia turned the match around with their brilliant strokeplay.

GT have been involved in many last over finishes this season, so Shubman Gill took to Instagram to post the following.

Replying to Gill's Instagram post, Yuvraj took a funny dig at the way Shubman got out to Umran Malik.

Yuvraj's reply to Gill's Instagram post.