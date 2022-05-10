IPL 2022: Who is R Sai Kishore? GT's debutant who took Quinton de Kock's catch

Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT players celebrating wicket of LSG's Quinton de Kock

R Sai Kishore made his debut in 57th match of IPL for Gujarat Titans against Lucknow Super Giants.

The 25-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu was brought for Rs 3 crore at the mega auction by Gujarat Titans. He replaced Sai Sudarshan in a crucial match for team which if they win will lead them straight into the playoffs.

He was praised for taking a low catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock at a score of jus 11 off 10 balls.

The left-arm fingerspinner first came into limelight in 2017 after his performance in the Tamil Nadu Premier League for his team Chepauk Super Gillies. He also showed a terrific bowling performance especially in the death overs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Kishore made his IPL debut in the year 2020 when Chennai Super Kings brought him in their squad for Rs 20 lakh.

In 2021, Sai Kishore was selected as one of the five net bowlers for Team India's series in Sri Lanka. Later, he was added to the main team for the last two T20Is. In India's T20I series against West Indies in January this year, he was selected as a standby playerin the squad.

Sai Kishore has taken 43 wickets off 38 games in T20s with an economy of 5.46. He has played 33 List A games and picked up 54 wickets and has scalped 59 First-Class wickets in 20 games for his state.

Earlier in the match,

Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 145 for LSG.

Full Squads:

