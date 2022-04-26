IPL 2022: Was confident of hitting six sixes against RR but umpire's decision is final -DC's Rovman Powell

Follow us on Image Source : IPL DC's Rovman Powell in action. (File Photo)

Delhi Capitals' batsman Rovman Powell spoke about the controversial third delivery of the last over of their match against Rajasthan Royals.

"To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire's decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on," he said

Needing 36 runs for a win off the final over, Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries, including the third ball which was a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, to bring the equation down to 18 runs from the final three balls.

However, the DC camp demanded that the third ball be called a no-ball for height but the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then asked his batters, Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk out. Assistant coach Pravin Amre stepped on to the playing arena to speak to the umpire.

The West Indian, however, wants to concentrate on the games ahead rather than think about the past.

"It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell in the past," Powell said.

In the six innings this season, Powell has scores of 0, 20, 3, 8, 0, and 36.

Speaking about his current form, Powell said, "It felt good. I've been searching for that for the last few games, and it's finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It's just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition."

Delhi Capitals rank seventh on the points table, they will compete against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Thursday.

(Inputs from PTI)