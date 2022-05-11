IPL 2022: Virat Kohli hints at Ab de Villiers return to RCB next season - Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Virat Kohli spoke fondly on how he misses Ab de Villiers in the RCB dressing room and hinted that the former South African great will return to the fold in IPL 2023.

RCB fans, here's some good news! Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has hinted that South African great Ab de Villiers will be back in the camp for IPL 2023 in 'some capacity.'

De Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket last year has always enjoyed rich support and fan following in India ever since his association with the Bangalore-based franchise. He has also been a close friend of Kohli, who relinquished captaincy.

"I miss him a lot. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf. He is keenly observing RCB and hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity," Kohli said during an interaction with RCB's social media team.

The batting great is going through a lean phase as he has scored just 216 runs in 12 matches with just one half-century in this season. His three golden ducks have been the talking point of the season and Kohli admitted that it has never happened with him before.

"It has never happened to me ever in my career I think, so I just smiled. I felt like I have seen everything that the game has to show," Kohli said.

Former West Indian great Ian Bishop raised concern regarding Kohli's poor form and the batsman getting out to different kind of bowlers has raised eyebrows.

However, Kohli said critics don't bother him.

"They can't be in my shoes, they can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live those moments," the former India skipper said.

"You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things."

With Kohli stepping down from RCB captaincy, Faf du Plessis took over the reins and Kohli said he always enjoyed mutual respect for each other.

"Me and faf have always gotten along really well even before he was captain of South Africa. Faf is a guy who is sure of himself and he has full authority on the field," he said.

"He tells me sometimes, if I mention things, that he doesn't want to do that, which I respect a lot. That only makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under."