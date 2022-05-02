IPL 2022: Venkatesh Iyer dropped from KKR playing XI; Twitter isn't impressed

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Venkatesh Iyer dropped in playing XI for KKR vs RR match

Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling to find a perfect playing XI for their side even after nine matches this season.

The team has made several changes in their line-up so far, but dropping Venkatesh Iyer and replacing him with the debutant Anukul Roy has been one of the strongest decisions so far.

Venkatesh Iyer has shown an underwhelming performance this season. After failing to yield results at the top, he was sent down to the middle order but that too did not work for the team. When it comes to bowling, he delivered three overs and gave away 38 runs at an economy of 12.67.

As expected Twitter was on fire and Venky was on the top trending list