IPL 2022: Tripura lad Amit Ali breaks barriers, shortlisted for mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INDIANPREMIERLEAGUE File photo of IPL logo.

Tripura Cricket Association praised local leg spinner Amit Ali, who got shortlisted for the mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Ali's journey of indomitable spirit took off from a remote village located at the fringes of Indo-Bangla borders and landed him to the list of cricketers who are shortlisted for auction.

"His achievement as a cricketer not only brought smiles to the faces of his parents but also encouraged many. He debuted in first-class cricket in the year 2021 in List A. Later, he played for Tripura in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played his maiden match in T20 for Tripura in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy," Tripura Cricket Association officials said.

Ali hails from a nondescript village of Kamalasagar under Tripura's Sepahijala district. After the barbed fences were extended along Indo-Bangla borders, part of his village including his residence was incidentally excluded from the Indian side.

Although Ali is an Indian citizen, he had to cross the fencing to attend his cricket coaching.

From his early childhood, he could not do well with his studies, which made his parents very anxious about his future.

According to Ali's parents, from his school years, he developed an enormous interest in sports and once upon a time he took the solid decision to pursue his career as a sportsman in cricket.

"We are now praying to God to see our son playing neck and neck with international cricketers," said Ali's parents.

He secured the rank of 472 in the list.

His impeccable skills of turning the ball on crease finally gave his life a positive spin.

(Reported by ANI)