Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
  Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
IPL 2022 to be held in four venues in Mumbai and Pune: Report

While 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium, Pune's MCA International Stadium will play host to 15 games

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2022 9:25 IST
wankhede stadium
Image Source : TWITTER

File photo of Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

Highlights

  • All teams are set to play 4 games each at Wankhede and DY Patil and 3 apiece at Brabourne, Pune
  • The venues for the playoffs are also yet to be decided
  • While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date, IPL is expected to start last week of March

The matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League will be held in four venues across two cities -- Mumbai and Pune, according to a report.

While 55 matches will be held in Mumbai across three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil and Brabourne Stadium, Pune's MCA International Stadium will play host to 15 games, cricbuzz.com reported.

All the IPL teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, according to the report.

While the BCCI is yet to finalise the starting date of IPL 2022, the lucrative T20 tournament is expected to start in the last week of March.

The venues for the playoffs are also yet to be decided and a decision is expected to be taken in the IPL governing council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

(Reported by PTI)

