IPL 2022: SRH beat Punjab Kings for fourth straight win

Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH beat PBKS by 7 wickets to move to the 4th place on the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by seven wickets to register their fourth straight win this season.

Punjab were 151 all out after being put in to bat. Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets, and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended up being a maiden.

In response, SRH chased down the target in 18.5 overs.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Livingstone 60; Bhuvneshhwar 3/22, Malik 4/28).

SRH 152/3 in 18.5 overs.

(Pooran 35 not out, Markram 41 not out).