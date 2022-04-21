Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • CBI registers 2 separate FIRs related to allegations of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir levelled by former LG Satyapal Malik: Officials
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2022: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana replaces Adam Milne in CSK squad

IPL 2022: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana replaces Adam Milne in CSK squad

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Mumbai Published on: April 21, 2022 15:10 IST
Matheesha Pathirana
Image Source : ICC

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana in action. 

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

New Zealand's Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

"He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News