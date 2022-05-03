IPL 2022: Shikhar makes a new record in PBKS vs GT match

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Shikhar Dhawan smashes a fifty in GT vs PBKS match

Shikhar Dhawan crossed the 300-run mark in this edition of IPL on Tuesday in a match of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans. With this, he now shares the leading position with Rohit Sharma in the list of players scoring 300+ runs in the highest number of seasons.

Shikhar Dhawan has crossed the mark of 300 in 13 seasons out of a total of 15 editions of the tournament.

The other players on the list are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina with a 300-run mark in 13,12, and 12 seasons, respectively.

In the same match, Shikhar Dhawan came to open the innings and scored a half-century in style by smashing the ball for four.

In IPL 2022, Dhawan has an average score of 44.75 in 10 innings with a strike rate of 126.95.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bat first and set a target of 144/8.

