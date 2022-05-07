Sehwag makes big revelation about David Warner: He used to party more than practice

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File Photo | Virender Sehwag

David Warner has been at his attacking best for Delhi Capitals this year. In 8 matches this season, he has accumulated 356 runs at an average of 59.33.

Long before he became the legend that he is, Warner started with Delhi Daredevils in 2009. During his initial days with the franchise, Warner played under Virender Sehwag, who in conversation with Cricbuzz, revealed that David was full of himself back then.

"..When he had joined newly, he partied more than believing in practice or playing matches. In the first year, he had a fight with a few players so we sent him back for the last two matches. So sometimes it happens that you keep someone out to teach them a lesson."

Sehwag mentioned that it was important for Warner to realise that other players in the team were equally important, and they too, could win a match for the team.

“He was new so it was important to show him that you alone are not important for the team, others are too. There are other players who can play and win the match for the team too. And that's what happened. We kept him out of the team and won as well," Sehwag added.

Earlier this week, David Warner hit a brilliant 92 vs SRH in one of the most exciting battles in recent times. He reached his fifty in 34 balls. The innings consisted of 12 boundaries and 3 sixes.

With that innings, Warner set a new record. He is now the man with the most 50 plus scores in the T20 format, having breached the mark 89 times. He is followed by Chris Gayle (88) and Virat Kohli (76). He also has the most number of fifties (4) in the ongoing season of the IPL.