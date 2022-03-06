IPL 2022 schedule announced: CSK to face KKR in season opener at Wankhede

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ IPL CSK will take on KKR in IPL 2022 opener

The IPL governing council has released the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2022 which will kick start on March 26. The opening match of the season will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. MS Dhoni's side won the IPL 2021 beating KKR in the final.

As per groupings released by BCCI on Friday, group A comprises Mumbai Indians, KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants.

Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Over the years, the IPL has been an eight-team affair where each team played each other twice at the round-robin league stage to complete 14 games. However, this group league format is not new in IPL as it was once used a decade back when Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were part of the league.

Ready Reckoner for Format

The rows and columns of the groups (A and B) has been done as per IPL performances --- a number of titles and number of finals reached. Firstly, the groupings have been done as per IPL performance where group A has MI (Team 1) with five titles as the first team. Correspondingly, in group B, the first team is CSK (Team 2) which has four titles. Team 3 is again placed in group A and that is KKR with two titles and the corresponding Team 4 placed in group B is SRH with a sole title. Team 5 again in group A is Rajasthan Royals (1 title) and its corresponding Team 6 in group B is RCB, which has played three finals. Team 7 in group A is DC, which has one final appearance and two play-offs while corresponding Team 8 in group B is Punjab Kings with one final appearance. Newcomers, Lucknow Super Giants is Team 9 in group A and Gujarat Titans is corresponding team 10 in group B.

How each team plays 14 games

Each team plays the other teams in its group twice, which makes it eight matches. The balance six games they play against the five teams in the other group. So MI from group A will play two games CSK which is its equivalent team in group B and one match against the other four teams. Similarly, KKR, the second-placed team in A plays SRH in group B twice and all other teams once. This is how teams attain (8+6) 14 group league games.