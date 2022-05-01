IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets out on 99; check out best Twitter reactions

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Chennai started slowly as they were just 40/0 after the powerplay

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium witnessed absolute carnage as Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed the bowlers all over the park on his way to a heartbreaking but brilliantly made 99.

As expected, Twitter came out in support of Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, along with Devon Conway, were the chief architects of the CSK assault on Hyderabad.

Chennai started slowly. They were just 40/0 after the powerplay. But the moment Umran Malik came into the attack, all hell broke loose. Gaikwad smashed the fastest bowler of the season for a boundary followed by a six. 13 runs came off the over, and CSK did not look back after that.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl. All bowlers except for Kumar went for plenty.

MS Dhoni at the toss

You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.

Kane Williamson at the toss

We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportuntiy as a team. We are playing with the same team.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan