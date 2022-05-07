IPL 2022, RR vs PBKS: RR win by 6 wickets as Hetmyer smacks 8 runs in the last over

Follow us on Image Source : IPL RR now have 14 points against their name

IPL 2022, RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets as Hetmyer held his nerve to smack 8 runs in the final over on Saturday.

Batting first, Jonny Bairstow was back among runs with a fine half-century as Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5.

Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.

For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.

In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls. Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 189 for 5 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 56, Jitesh Sharma 38 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/28).

Rajasthan Royals: 190 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 68, Jos Buttler 30; Arshdeep Singh 2/29).

(Inputs from PTI)