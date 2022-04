RR vs LSG Live Streaming in IPL 2022: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : IPL File photo

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants on Live TV, Online

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match number 20 of the IPL 2022

Sunday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 10th April

At what time RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RR vs LSG 20th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for RR vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Dream 11 for RR vs LSG

Jos Buttler, Lokesh Rahul (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

Average 1st innings score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: 159 runs.

Chasing teams have won 80% of matches at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report: Wankhede Stadium is a batsman's pradise

Weather Report: Temperature 31°C, 52% humidity, 13 km/hr wind speed

Full Squad of

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers.