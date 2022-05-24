IPL 2022: RR vs GT - Sanju Samson breaks this unwanted record of MS Dhoni

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson, RR's skipper during an IPL match

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has broken an unwanted record which was created by MS Dhoni in the year 2012. In the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans, Samson lost the toss in the season for the 13th time in 15 matches.

The previous number of highest tosses lost by a skipper in the tournament was by Chennai Super Kings' Dhoni. In a season where CSK ended up as 1st runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni lost the toss in 12 matches.

The third position in the same list is shared by Dhoni and RCB's former captain Virat Kohli after losing 11 tosses in the years 2008 and 2012, respectively.

Earlier in the match, GT won the toss and opt to bowl first.

Sanju Samson: We have done well batting first, looks like a decent batting wicket let's see what happens. Important to keep your focus on the present game and take care of what is controllable. We have been playing some great cricket throughout the tournament and would like to repeat it and I think the format is such that you can go here or there, but like to keep it simple and maintain our standards. We are playing the same team.

Hardik Pandya: We gonna bowl first. Looks like a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months, and just want to know what we are chasing. The boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and make sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands. Only one change. Alzarri (Joseph) comes in for Lockie.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami