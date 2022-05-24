IPL 2022: RR vs GT - Jos Buttler becomes first player to reach this milestone in ongoing season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jos Buttler in action against GT

In Rajasthan Royals' match against Gujarat Titans, Jos Buttler revived his form which was not there in the last few matches as he smashed 89 off 56 balls with 12 boundaries and two maximums. The wicketkeeper-batter has crossed the 700-mark in 15 matches. Moreover, the orange cap holder is the only player to cross this milestone in the ongoing season, so far.

Jos Buttler has scored 718 runs from 15 matches with an average of 51.29. He has made three centuries and four half-centuries with the highest score of 116.

Behind in the race for most runs hit in the 15th edition of the season are Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul with 537 runs and Quinton de Kock with 502 runs in 14 matches.

Buttler is the sixth player in the history of the tournament to cross the 700-run mark in a season.

Following is the list of players who have made it to the 700-run club in IPL -

Chris Gayle (2012)- 733, (2013) - 708

Mike Hussey (2013) - 733

Virat Kohli (2016) - 973 runs

David Warner (2016) - 848 runs

Kane Williamson (2018) - 735

Jos Buttler (2022) - 718

Buttler's previous high score in the cricket league was in the year 2018 when he made 548 runs in 13 matches for RR by smashing 52 fours and 21 sixes.

Rajasthan Royals reached the second spot in the league phase of the tournament by getting 18 points. The team between GT and RR that wins Qualifier 1 will directly go to the final and the team that loses will get another chance by playing against the winner of the Eliminator.