IPL 2022 RR vs GT: Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as Trent Boult gets injured, Jimmy Neesham replaces him

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Trent Boult celebrates after taking wicket of LSG captain KL Rahul in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals' star bowler Trent Boult has got injured during the practice ahead of his side's game against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday here at the Dr. D.Y. Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai. RR brought in Jimmy Neesham in his place against GT. Boult was in top form in the last game that RR played. The left-arm pacer picked two wickets in his very first over to help Rajasthan defend 165 runs against Lucknow Super Giants.

Trent Boult in IPL 2022

Matches - 4

Wickets - 7

SR - 13.57

AVG - 16.57

At the toss, after opting to field first against Gujarat Titans, RR skipper Sanju Samson said,

We'd like to bowl first here. We did a very good job to win the game with dew condition and losing the toss but I'd like to use the conditions. Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn't available for today's game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him.

In Rajasthan's last match, Boult took two crucial wickets in the first over of the game removing LSG captain KL Rahul on a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. Bowling left-arm around the wicket, Boult bowled a superb inswing ball to clean bowled the LSG skipper. On the second ball of his spell, the New Zealander bowled another inswinger against Krishnappa Gowtham to trap him right in front of the wickets. Boult finished with the figures of 30/2 in his quota of four overs.

Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2022 as they have managed to claim six points out of eight. They are currently the table-toppers and with a win against GT, they would aim to solidify their position.

Playing XI

Gujarat Titans Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal